Atlanta Braves: Freddie Freeman Sparks Questions With Latest Instagram Post

By Kelly Fisher

November 9, 2021

Atlanta Braves World Series Parade
Photo: Getty Images

Atlanta Braves fans are begging Freddie Freeman to stick around after his latest Instagram post.

Freeman shared a photo on Monday (November 8), captioning the post: “Braves Country! Thank you for the incredible memories. The support you’ve shown means the world to me. #championsforever

The free agent’s post spurred anxiety from fans, who promptly left comments begging him to stick with the Atlanta Braves: “Freddie please come back you a staple to our franchise,” “Memories?!? As in past tense?!? As in not making any more?! Oh god. I’m gonna end up relating to that 10 minute version of All Too Well after all, aren’t I? 😭,” “Freddie needs to be a Brave for life! Pay the man!!!”

Freeman’s future remains unclear. However, the Bleacher Report noted on Tuesday (November 9) that Freeman “played an essential role” in the Braves’ World Series victory, and predicted that the “star first baseman” would sign a five-year, $155 million deal to stay with the team.

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros after a 7-0 win in Game 6 last Tuesday night (November 2). Fans marked the championship with a victory parade on Friday (November 5). See Freeman’s Instagram post here:

