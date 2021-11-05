Atlanta Braves World Series Festivities Include Parade, Truist Park Concert

Atlanta Braves fans showed up in droves to celebrate the 2021 World Series champions.

The Braves won the World Series against the Houston Astros after a 7-0 win in Game 6 on Tuesday night (November 2). To celebrate, the team hosted a victory parade on Friday (November 5), which encompassed both Atlanta and Cobb County. On Friday evening, a post-parade celebration is happening at Truist Park, including a concert with Atlanta natives Ludacris and Big Boi.

The award-winning artists are among tons of other celebrities to show their support for the Braves during the World Series. Others include Ryan Hurd, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, 2 Chainz and more. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough also congratulated his “hometown Atlanta Braves” with a photo of a jersey in space. Several Atlanta-area school districts canceled class on Friday amid Braves festivities, including Atlanta Public Schools, Marietta City Schools, Cobb County School District, Fulton County School System and Clayton County Public Schools. Atlanta Public Schools stated in its announcement, in part: “APS shares in the excitement of the World Series victory by our Atlanta Braves and congratulates the entire organization for a fantastic and historic season!”

Check out some of the scenes from Friday’s parade below: