Britney Spears Shares Cheeky Bare Bottomed Photo

By Emily Lee

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears was definitely in a cheeky mood when she posted this photo.

On Monday (November 8), Spears took to Instagram to show off her latest photography experiment. Using a "real photography camera" for the first time, the 'Toxic' singer posed for a bare-bottomed photo while rocking a bright yellow thong.

"I used real photography camera in my room yesterday for the first time," Spears captioned the shot. "I put it on the stand and put it on a timer and got this!!!! It’s the yellow thong and [Minnie Mouse] on the bed for me."

Just an hour after sharing her latest photography venture, Spears returned to Instagram for a different kind of revealing post. Sharing a piece of artwork by Hans Zatka, Spears opened up about her ongoing conservatorship battle.

"This week is gonna be very interesting for me," she wrote. "I haven’t prayed for something more in my life !!! I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me!!! Anyway, it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again ... cuz who knows !!! God bless you all and have a great day."

Last week, Spears made a shocking revelation about her conservatorship on Instagram. Though she quickly deleted the post, fans made sure to screenshot the allegations Spears made about her mother, Lynne.

"My dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea," Spears alleged. "I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f—k yourself!!!!"

Later this week, there will be a hearing to address the termination of Spears' conservatorship, which she has been fighting to end over the past several months.

