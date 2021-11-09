Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' Star, Dead At 85

Dean Stockwell, an Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actor of more than 70 years, died of natural causes at his home Sunday (November 7) morning at the age of 85, a representative for his family confirmed to Deadline.com on Monday (November 8).

Stockwell's acting career spanned across film, television and the stage, including his signature performance as Admiral Al Calavicci opposite Scott Bakula on the sci-fi television series Quantum Leap from 1989 to 1993, earning him four Emmy nominations.

Stockwell's television career also included roles on Battlestar Galactica, JAG, the Tony Danza Show and NCIS: New Orleans.

The North Hollywood native began his acting career appearing on Broadway as a child actor, including roles in Anchors Aweigh with Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly; Kim with Errol Flynn; Gentleman's Agreement; and The Boy With the Green Hair, starring as the main character in the controversial play.

Other notable roles from his legendary acting career included Tony 'The Tiger' Russo in Married to the Mob; Walt Henderson in Paris, Texas; and Doctor Wellington Yeuh in Dune.

Stockwell officially retired from acting in 2015 and begin creating art and exhibiting around the U.S. under his full name, Robert Dean Stockwell.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin and Sophie.