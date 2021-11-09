Foo Fighters To Release A New Horror Flick Filled With 'Hilarious Gore'

While the Foo Fighters have enjoyed a long and successful career as the band that has seen them rocking out, writing books, and sitting down for documentaries, they are only just now getting into horror-comedy. Based on a story from the band's frontman, Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters will be starring in an upcoming horror-comedy called Studio 666. The band's upcoming horror flick will be released in theaters on February 25, 2022.

The movie will see the band recording an album in a haunted mansion, and is directed by BJ McDonnell, who had also helmed the film Hatchet III. Studio 666 is based on the time the Foo Fighters had recorded thier 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight in a haunted Encino mansion, but offers a fictional take on the events.

"After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level... A full-length feature horror comedy film," Dave Grohl said. "Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all our favorite rock & roll movies had, but with a twist: Hilarious gore that f****** rocks. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will f*** you up."

All of the band's members, including Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee will star in the upcoming film.

"Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love," the film's director, BJ McDonnel, said in a statement. "Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old-school 'Band' movie. It's been years since we've seens omething like the Beatles' Help!, The Monkees Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park."

The Foo Fighters were recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Paul McCartney doing the honors and drawing comparisons between his experience in the Beatles and Dave Grohl's in Nirvana. McCartney said how both he and Grohl needed to find a way to move on after their respective bands broke up, McCartneys in the late '60s and Grohl's in the mid-'90s. "So the question is, what do you do now? We were both presented with that question," MCCartney said. "In my case, I said, 'Well, I'll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.' So I did that. Dave's group broke up, what's he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy's stalking me?"