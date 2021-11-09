G-Eazy Strikes Major Plea Deal In New York City Assault Case

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

G-Eazy will avoid jail time thanks to a recent plea deal for his September assault case. On Monday, the "Breakdown" rapper attended court in New York City and plead guilty to disorderly conduct. According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Eazy -- real name Gerald Earl Gillum -- was assigned to a diversion program and must complete three Manhattan Justice Opportunities sessions, which means the rapper will avoid doing any time behind bars.

Back in September, G Eazy was charged with misdemeanor assault after he and his crew were allegedly got into a fight with another group of guys at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel, with one person being struck in the head with a glass bottle. and the "Had Enough" star being accused of punching one of the guys in the head.

Despite his legal troubles, G Eazy hasn't slowed down when it comes to gracing fans with new music. In September, he released his new album These Things Happen Too featuring with guest appearances from stars like YG, E-40 and Ty Dolla Sign. He also joined forces with Demi Lovato for their vulnerable track "Breakdown" in which both stars address their dark pasts and real life traumas.

Eazy also got into the Halloween spirit this year, putting his own spin on the hit Disney film "Cruella" , sharing:

"Cruella sold out red rocks last night"

The "Back To What You Knew" star has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victims of the alleged September assault, and is due back in court in January to make sure he's complying with his sentence.

