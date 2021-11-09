Missouri Man 'Forced' To Buy Lotto Ticket By Wife, Ends Up Winning $2.4M

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 9, 2021

A nice man with a beard in a blue shirt, rejoices at the dollars, throws them up and counts. Win lottery
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes wives know best, and in one Missouri man's case - his wife definitely did.

According to a news release from the Official Missouri Lottery, a Jackson County couple is now $2.4 million richer thanks to the wife.

The couple was driving back home when a wife urged her husband to stop and buy a lottery ticket. "My wife forced me to pull over and buy a Lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game," the husband told the Official Missouri Lottery. "So I pulled over and bought the Lottery ticket out of frustration."

They bought a Lotto Quick Pick ticket at Casey's General Store in Buckner Tarnsey Road, in Grain Valley. The winning ticket matched all six numbers in the October 23 drawing. The six winning numbers were 8, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 29. 

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $160 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $45 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.4 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

