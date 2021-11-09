Missouri Man 'Forced' To Buy Lotto Ticket By Wife, Ends Up Winning $2.4M

Sometimes wives know best, and in one Missouri man's case - his wife definitely did.

According to a news release from the Official Missouri Lottery, a Jackson County couple is now $2.4 million richer thanks to the wife.

The couple was driving back home when a wife urged her husband to stop and buy a lottery ticket. "My wife forced me to pull over and buy a Lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game," the husband told the Official Missouri Lottery. "So I pulled over and bought the Lottery ticket out of frustration."

They bought a Lotto Quick Pick ticket at Casey's General Store in Buckner Tarnsey Road, in Grain Valley. The winning ticket matched all six numbers in the October 23 drawing. The six winning numbers were 8, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 29.

