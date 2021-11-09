Morgan Evans Pulls 'Epic And Ridiculous' Prank On Tour With Brett Eldredge

Morgan Evans proved that touring with Brett Eldredge makes for “epic and ridiculous times.”

Eldredge has been on the road on his “Good Day Tour” with Evans, Brittney Spencer and Nate Smith. The tour came to an end over the weekend, and Evans took to his social media channels to share the “end-of-tour” prank that he had up his sleeve:

“We’ve been playing pickle ball a lot on this tour, and Brett was kind enough, as an end-of-tour gift, to gift us a pickle ball set. So tonight, we’re dressed up in our end-of-tour best…and we’re gonna go on stage tonight and play pickle ball. Here we go!”

Audience members laughed and cheered as Evans and a team of clown-inspired pickle ball players took the stage as Eldredge serenaded the crowd. The “Wanna Be That Song” singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, reflecting on the “magical” tour: “All of you who came and sang your hearts out after being away from live music for so long, thank you, you brought so much joy to all of us that got up on that stage….thanks @morganevansmusic @brittneyspencer @natesmith for your incredible hearts and talents and to all of the band and crews for pouring every bit of your soul into this tour! I am so so so grateful for all of you, this is the most fun I’ve ever had playing music…”

Watch Evans’ hilarious end-of-tour prank here: