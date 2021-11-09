North Carolina Man Scores Double Lottery Prize

Winning the lottery is always a fun surprise, picking up $20 here or $100 there. One man in North Carolina took his win to the next level, using his first prize money to purchase another ticket that led to an even bigger win.

Frederick Allen Jr., a warehouse worker from Raleigh, was driving home from work in Durham on Friday (November 5) when he stopped at a convenience store to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket. His lucky day, he won $50 that he claimed at the Public Mini Mart on Glenwood in Raleigh, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Pushing his luck even further, he used $20 of his prize to purchase a ticket for the Grand Money game that launched in September. When he scratched the ticket, he discovered he won a bigger prize than before: $100,000.

"It felt good," he told lottery officials as he collected his prize. "I thought I was dreaming."

Allen claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (November 8), bringing home a total of $70,756 after state and federal taxes.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings?

"Giving my kids some of it so they can be all right," he said, "and then keep the rest in the bank so I can live comfortably and not be stressed."