Reward Offered For Info On Molotov Cocktail Attack At Nashville Church

Nearly two months after a Molotov cocktail was tossed inside a Nashville church, no suspect has been arrested. Now, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to an arrest.

Late at night on September 13, officials say an unidentified person threw the incendiary device through a front window at The Axis Church in Germantown. Firefighters managed to douse the flames, but the church suffered a lot of damage, especially in the front lobby. Several agencies, including the ATF and Metro Nashville Arson and Explosives Task Force, continue to investigate the incident and have announced a $1,000 reward for helpful information in the case, per WKRN.

"It's reminded us of our mission and our purpose and reminds us of the heaviness of life," said Jeremy Rose, lead pastor at Axis Church. "That's the message we have been preaching and singing."

While one's initial thought about a fire intentionally being set inside a church may be one of religious discrimination, Rose doesn't think that was the case.

"If we felt like it was persecution for the church, it would be somewhat disturbing. I feel like this was a total random attack," he said. "It could have been a dentist office or hair salon, but it was us."

Despite the attack, Rose hopes that the person responsible could take a moment and learn more about the church.

"Whoever it is, I would just love to hug and welcome in and get to know because we all feel the weight and burden of life," he said. "Don't come through the window, come through the door."