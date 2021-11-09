Evanescence and Halestorm kicked off their co-headlining North American tour over the weekend, and during their first show in Portland, Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale teamed up for a haunting cover of Linkin Park's "Heavy."

Lee begins the performance seated at a piano as she and Hale swap vocal duties, but as the song picks up she quickly gets up and both singers energetically waltz around the stage.

Watch Hale join Evanescence for the cover above and see the remaining list of tour dates below.

Evanescence and Halestorm tour dates

Tues, Nov 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Fri, Nov 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

Sat, Nov 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

Mon, Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat, Nov 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Thu, Dec 2 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

Sun, Dec 5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

Sat, Dec 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun, Dec 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Tue, Dec 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Wed, Dec 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri, Dec 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sat, Dec 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center