Watch Evanescence And Lzzy Hale Team Up For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Heavy'
By Katrina Nattress
November 10, 2021
Evanescence and Halestorm kicked off their co-headlining North American tour over the weekend, and during their first show in Portland, Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale teamed up for a haunting cover of Linkin Park's "Heavy."
Lee begins the performance seated at a piano as she and Hale swap vocal duties, but as the song picks up she quickly gets up and both singers energetically waltz around the stage.
Watch Hale join Evanescence for the cover above and see the remaining list of tour dates below.
Evanescence and Halestorm tour dates
Tues, Nov 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Fri, Nov 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
Sat, Nov 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena
Mon, Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sat, Nov 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Thu, Dec 2 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
Sun, Dec 5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena
Sat, Dec 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sun, Dec 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Tue, Dec 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
Wed, Dec 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri, Dec 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sat, Dec 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center