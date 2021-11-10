Barack Obama Endorsed Nandi Bushell And Her Reaction Is Priceless

Nandi Bushell has officially made it. On Wednesday (November 10), Barack Obama endorsed the 11-year-old's latest original song, "The Children Will Rise Up," which she co-wrote with Tom Morello and his son Roman. The duo released the track as a way to help spread awareness of the current climate crisis, and the former president applauded their efforts on Facebook.

"Many social movements have been started and sustained by young people," he wrote. "Nandi and Roman used music as a way to share their compelling message about why we need to take action on climate change."

Nandi was, of course, over the moon when she saw Obama's kind words, and shared a screenshot on Instagram. "This is incredible!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH @barackobama!!!" she captioned the post. "I am so incredibly proud that @barackobama has shared on Facebook the protest song @romanmorello1 and I wrote with @tommorello to help raise awareness of climate change!"

See Nandi's post below.