Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde Perform Powerful Heartbreak Song At CMA Awards

Both artists took the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, donning the same colors as they do in the new music video for the song: Pearce in white, and McBryde in black. “As we grow up, we learn that not all love stories end happily ever after,” Pearce said on Instagram on November 4, when she debuted the new music video. She told fans that she and McBryde “sing our truths” in the song. Watch the new video here: