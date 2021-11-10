Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde Perform Powerful Heartbreak Song At CMA Awards

By Kelly Fisher

November 11, 2021

55th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde delivered a powerful duet at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 10).

The two women teamed up on “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” a song that tells the story of two women who learn that they’re in relationships with the same man. It’s one of the new tracks from Pearce’s latest album, 29: Written in Stone, and one of many raw, emotional songs included on the collection of heartbreak anthems. Pearce and McBryde sing:

“I never wanted to be that girl/ I never wanted to hate myself/ I thought this kind of lonely only happens to somebody else/ Bein' the other one when there's another one/ God, this feels like hell/ I thought I knew who I was, but it's gettin' hard to tell/ I never wanted to be that girl”

Both artists took the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, donning the same colors as they do in the new music video for the song: Pearce in white, and McBryde in black. “As we grow up, we learn that not all love stories end happily ever after,” Pearce said on Instagram on November 4, when she debuted the new music video. She told fans that she and McBryde “sing our truths” in the song. Watch the new video here:

