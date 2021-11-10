Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Missouri

Residents of Missouri need to check their Powerball tickets because a $1 million winning ticket was sold in the state.

According to a news release from the Official Missouri Lottery website, a lucky lottery player purchased a winning ticket in Madison County at Casey's General Store on Lincoln Drive in Fredericktown.

The matching five white-ball numbers drawn on November 8 are 21, 46, 47, 57 and 62.

"This is our first $1 million prize in a Monday drawing since Powerball added a third draw night in late August," said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. "Players really seem to enjoy the extra chance to get into the game, and it's fun for all of us when they win."

The winning ticket holder has 180 days from the date of the drawing, which is until May 7, to claim their winnings.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $160 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $53 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.4 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.