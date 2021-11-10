Cleveland Man Spencer Williams Dishes About Being On 'The Bachelorette'

Cleveland man Spencer Williams was a “Bachelorette” hopeful in the latest season of the show, and now he’s dishing about the whole experience.

Williams 25, recently sat down with News 5 Cleveland to reflect on what it was like vying for a rose from Michelle Young. He told the Northeast Ohio news outlet: “All the lessons and memories that I got from this are ones that no one can take away from me and are unique… I was surprised with the men because they were so down-to-earth, friendly and so accomplished. I went in there pretty confidently, and then quickly realized, wow the competition is stiff.”

Williams went on to say that he believes that he and Young “would have gotten along better” in a different environment. He would have taken her to the Metroparks, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Cleveland Browns game if he would have had the opportunity to bring Young on a hometown date, Williams told News 5, Cleveland’s ABC affiliate.

“The Bachelorette” follows Young as she “looks for the Superman to her Superwoman, ready to find love and start a family of her own,” ABC describes of its hit show. “The Bachelorette” airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Viewers can stream it on ABC and on Hulu. Watch Williams' interview with News 5 Cleveland here: