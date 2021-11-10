Bentley first released the memorable drinking anthem back in July. Just one month later, Bentley was hitting the road for the 'Beers on Me' tour. He even brought Breland along for the ride, as well, praising the "rising Country hot shot" after working together.

“Breland shines out there and the fans are really loving what he brings to the party,” Bentley raved. “I’ve had him open a few shows the last few weeks, and I just really didn’t want him to leave. I love watching him convert people who may not be familiar with him into big fans. Of course, I want to help him build his career however I can, but he’s also helping me! His energy is joyful and contagious.”

The 'Beers on Me' tour has been such a success, Bentley announced in October plans to extend the show. He's taking 'Beers on Me' to London, Ontario and more U.S. stops throughout 2022.

If the energy Bentley, Breland, and HARDY brought to the 2021 CMA Awards stage is any indication of just how fun Bentley's shows are, fans will definitely be lining up for those extra shows.