Dierks Bentley Teams Up With Breland And HARDY On Latest Song 'Beers On Me'
By Kelly Fisher
July 30, 2021
Beer is on Dierks Bentley.
The country singer-songwriter has released his latest summer single, “Beers On Me,” and he’s teaming up with Breland and HARDY. The new song bears the same name as Bentley's 2021 tour, which he's kicking off next month with Riley Green and Parker McCollum.
On the latest track, Breland and HARDY join Bentley as he coaxes his friends to the bar:
"Come on down/Swing on by/Bring whatever's been on your mind/Locals on tap/And bottles on ice/Livin' on feel good standard time/My card's on the bar/You've got nowhere to be/If you don't come through/Buddy, that's on you/‘Cause the beer's on me/Yeah, the beer's on me."
Saddle up y'all! 🤠 It's our iHeartCountry New Music Spotlight with @DierksBentley, @HardyMusic & @breland! 🎶— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) July 29, 2021
Listen to their latest single "Beers On Me" at the link below & all day on our iHeartCounty stations!https://t.co/GlXgQYbFuI pic.twitter.com/LfRl9pMR6b
Bentley has been hitting the road and playing live shows again, including serving as a surprise guest — along with Brothers Osborne — during Miranda Lambert’s set at CMA Summer Jam in Nashville. Bentley also performed with Brothers Osborne during the 2021 CMT Awards last month, singing the duo’s “Lighten Up.”
One of his most notable duet partners this year, however, was Bentley’s 12-year-old daughter Evie. Evie joined her dad on stage at the Windy City Smokeout festival in Chicago on Saturday (July 10). The two sang “Different For Girls,” a cross-genre collaboration Bentley released with Elle King in 2016.
“Beers On Me” is available on iHeartRadio.
Fans can also listen to it here.