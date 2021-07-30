Dierks Bentley Teams Up With Breland And HARDY On Latest Song 'Beers On Me'

By Kelly Fisher

July 30, 2021

2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Beer is on Dierks Bentley.

The country singer-songwriter has released his latest summer single, “Beers On Me,” and he’s teaming up with Breland and HARDY. The new song bears the same name as Bentley's 2021 tour, which he's kicking off next month with Riley Green and Parker McCollum.

On the latest track, Breland and HARDY join Bentley as he coaxes his friends to the bar:

"Come on down/Swing on by/Bring whatever's been on your mind/Locals on tap/And bottles on ice/Livin' on feel good standard time/My card's on the bar/You've got nowhere to be/If you don't come through/Buddy, that's on you/‘Cause the beer's on me/Yeah, the beer's on me."

Bentley has been hitting the road and playing live shows again, including serving as a surprise guest — along with Brothers Osborne — during Miranda Lambert’s set at CMA Summer Jam in Nashville. Bentley also performed with Brothers Osborne during the 2021 CMT Awards last month, singing the duo’s “Lighten Up.”

One of his most notable duet partners this year, however, was Bentley’s 12-year-old daughter Evie. Evie joined her dad on stage at the Windy City Smokeout festival in Chicago on Saturday (July 10). The two sang “Different For Girls,” a cross-genre collaboration Bentley released with Elle King in 2016.

“Beers On Me” is available on iHeartRadio.

Fans can also listen to it here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Dierks Bentley Teams Up With Breland And HARDY On Latest Song 'Beers On Me'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.