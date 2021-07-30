Dierks Bentley Teams Up With Breland And HARDY On Latest Song 'Beers On Me'

Bentley has been hitting the road and playing live shows again, including serving as a surprise guest — along with Brothers Osborne — during Miranda Lambert’s set at CMA Summer Jam in Nashville. Bentley also performed with Brothers Osborne during the 2021 CMT Awards last month, singing the duo’s “Lighten Up.”

One of his most notable duet partners this year, however, was Bentley’s 12-year-old daughter Evie. Evie joined her dad on stage at the Windy City Smokeout festival in Chicago on Saturday (July 10). The two sang “Different For Girls,” a cross-genre collaboration Bentley released with Elle King in 2016.

“Beers On Me” is available on iHeartRadio.

Fans can also listen to it here.