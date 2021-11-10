Enjoy The Best Happy Hour Specials At These Portland Spots
By Zuri Anderson
November 12, 2021
Everyone can get down for a happy hour. People crowd bars, restaurants, and other joints just to get discounted prices on drinks and food. It's especially nice when you just got off work or looking to save some money while you're out and about.
Happy hours are so popular, it's hard to find an establishment that doesn't have one! With so many businesses touting them, where can you find the best deals in Portland?
We went to Yelp to find the best spots with awesome happy hour specials. Not only did we look for the highest-rated joints, but we made sure these spots had the green checkmark that says "Good For Happy Hour." Without further ado, here were the Top 10 places with great happy hours in the Rose City:
- Lechon (113 SW Naito Pkwy)
- Mestizo (2910 SE Division St)
- Pink Rabbit (232 NW 12th Ave)
- Library Taphouse & Kitchen (615 SW Harrison St)
- Teardrop Cocktail Lounge (1015 NW Everett St)
- Hey Love (920 E Burnside St)
- Andina Restaurant (1314 NW Glisan St)
- Canard (734 E Burnside)
- R&R Bar (716 NW 21st Ave)
- Normandie (1005 SE Ankeny St)
Click here to find other Portland spots with awesome happy hours.