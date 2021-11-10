Here Are The Free Veterans Day Deals And Discounts Around Nashville

Veterans Day is a time for remember all the former military members who have served the country over the years. In honor of those who have served, several local and national businesses are offering special deals and events for veterans on Thursday. Read on to find some of the Veterans Day deals and discounts around Nashville:

Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum : Veterans, and up to three guests, get free admission November 11.

: Veterans, and up to three guests, get free admission November 11. National Parks : On November 11, veterans will get free admission to any National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee.

: On November 11, veterans will get free admission to any National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee. Topgolf : Topgolf offers a "Heroes Discount" all year round for military, both active duty and veterans, as well as police, fire and EMS personnel. The discount include 20% off monthly memberships and 10% off game play. A valid ID is required.

: Topgolf offers a "Heroes Discount" all year round for military, both active duty and veterans, as well as police, fire and EMS personnel. The discount include 20% off monthly memberships and 10% off game play. A valid ID is required. Andrew Jackson's Hermitage : The Field of Honor is on display from November 4 through November 13.

: The Field of Honor is on display from November 4 through November 13. Home Depot : Veterans can save 10% on their purchase.

: Veterans can save 10% on their purchase. Great Clips : On November 11, veterans and active service military members can receive a free haircut or redeemable haircut card valid at any Great Clips in the U.S.

: On November 11, veterans and active service military members can receive a free haircut or redeemable haircut card valid at any Great Clips in the U.S. Sport Clips : Participating locations will give free haircuts to veterans and active duty members with valid proof of service.

: Participating locations will give free haircuts to veterans and active duty members with valid proof of service. Chili's : Chili's will have a special menu that veterans can choose from for a free meal.

: Chili's will have a special menu that veterans can choose from for a free meal. Claim Jumper : Veterans can get a free entree.

: Veterans can get a free entree. Dunkin ': Participating locations will give a free donut to veterans.

': Participating locations will give a free donut to veterans. Golden Corral : From 5-9 p.m., veterans, military retirees, active duty members, National Guard and Reservists can get a free dinner.

: From 5-9 p.m., veterans, military retirees, active duty members, National Guard and Reservists can get a free dinner. Mission BBQ : Veterans can get a free sandwich and cake on November 11.

: Veterans can get a free sandwich and cake on November 11. Olive Garden : Olive Garden will have a special menu that veterans, current members can choose from for a free meal.

: Olive Garden will have a special menu that veterans, current members can choose from for a free meal. Red Lobster : Veterans can get either a free appetizer or dessert.

: Veterans can get either a free appetizer or dessert. Red Robin : On November 11, veterans can get a free tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries.

: On November 11, veterans can get a free tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries. Shoney's : Veterans can eat free from the breakfast bar November 11 until 11 a.m.

: Veterans can eat free from the breakfast bar November 11 until 11 a.m. Starbucks: Veterans, military personnel and military spouses can get a free 12-ounce hot brewed coffee and participating stores on November 11.

Several cities in Middle Tennessee are holding parades to honor local veterans. Learn more at Nashville Fun For Families and find more restaurant discounts at Military.com.