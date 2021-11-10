Maren Morris Debuts Stunning New Look

Her new bangs aren't the only thing Morris will be celebrating at the CMA Awards, either. The country music star is nominated for three prestigious awards this year. She's up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for 'Chasing After You.' As fans know, 'Chasing After You' is a duet between Morris and Hurd.

Though 'Chasing After You' comes from Hurd's debut album, he has given all the credit to his wife. "The album wouldn't be existing without her doing this song with me and also just supporting me the last two or three years," he gushed of Morris to E! News. "I think it's my best writing and I'm really excited about it. I just love it."

Making the song even more special, it reminds Hurd of how he and Morris first met. “Maren and I met writing songs and we’ve sung on each other’s records and written together, but this is the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together,” Hurd shared. “It feels like the timing is really perfect and it’s a full-circle moment to get to make music together in this way.”