Middle Tennessee Faces 'Invasion' Of Ladybugs

Middle Tennessee is facing an "invasion" of small, flying insects, but experts reassure residents that they aren't dangerous.

Swarms of ladybugs are appearing around the mid-state, WSMV reports, landing on any and all surfaces they can. While it many seem odd, it's actually a normal process for the insects. One expert said they tend to gather on the western and southwestern sides of buildings to get more sunlight. To avoid the insects getting inside your home, make sure windows and doors are sealed properly.

"We're seeing the peak population right now," said Dr. Frank Hale, an entomologist and UT Extension professor. He added, "It's usually around Halloween time that they start aggregating."

Typically ladybugs "invade" earlier in the season, but they appeared later this year, which Hale said is a result of the changing weather.

"Last week we had some cold weather, a frost, and then we had this warm-up, and that really got them going and moving," he said.

For anyone worried one of the insects may land on them, an old superstition says that a ladybug landing on you will bring good luck, something that Hale jokes could bring him a lot of.

"If that's the case, I'm going to have the best luck this week because they're landing all over me," he said.

This isn't the first time this year Tennessee has faced an influx of insects. Tennessee's cicada season this summer brought Brood X out of their burrows after 17 years, and just last month, exotic "armyworms" were tearing up lawns across the state.