North Carolina Woman Wants To 'Bless' Others After Big Lottery Win

If you've ever dreamed of winning the lottery, you have likely created a list of things you would like to do or buy. One woman in North Carolina, however, plans to share the wealth after her recent lottery win.

Gladys Avery, a cook and housekeeper from Dunn, stopped by the Liberty Food Mart on North Ellis Avenue on Tuesday (November 9) to pick up a couple lottery tickets after work. One of the tickets, a Jackpot 7's ticket, turned out to be lucky and she hit the $107,297 jackpot, according to the NC Education Lottery.

"I really didn't know what to do," she said. "I felt so good."

Avery claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh that same day, taking home a total of $75,914 after state and federal taxes.

So what does she plan to do with her new prize? Avery told lottery officials wants to use her good luck to bless others.

"My life is good right now," she said. "I love to bless other people. I'm just happy when other people are happy."

Avery isn't the only North Carolina resident who got a lucky win in the state lottery. One Raleigh man scored big with a double win last week, using one winning ticket to purchase another that earned him an even bigger prize.