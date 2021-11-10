'Squid Game' Almost Had A Completely Different Ending

Following its premiere earlier this year, Squid Game quickly became one of the most buzzed-about shows in Netflix's extensive catalog. While the show offered fans plenty of jaw-dropping moments to discuss, the final moments of season one have left fans divided. It turns out Seong Gi-hun—AKA Player #456—almost made a very different decision in the last scene.

“We constantly asked ourselves [why],” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Entertainment Weekly of Gi-Hun's decision not to get on the plane to visit his daughter after winning the competition. “Is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?”

After considering the option of Gi-Hun getting on the plane, he ultimately came “to the conclusion that the question that we wanted to propose cannot be done if he left" to be reunited with his daughter. “The question that we want to answer: why has the world come to what it is now?—can only be answered or can only be proposed if Gi-hun turned back and walked towards the camera. So that’s how we ended up with that ending in the finale.”

The show's ending isn't the only thing that almost followed another path. Netflix’s VP of Content in Asia Pacific, Minyoung Kim, previosuly spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the meaning behind the series attention-grabbing title.

“Squid Game, or ojingeo in Korean, is a real kids’ game here, but not all Koreans actually know it. My generation knows it, but my niece’s generation probably wouldn’t," she explained. "So, initially, we knew we wanted this show to travel but we were worried the title Squid Game wouldn’t resonate because not many people would get it."

The series was almost called Round Six instead, as Netflix originally wanted the title "to be more general and helpful for telling people what the show is about.” If it wasn't for Squid Game's writer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix may have moved forward with the less interesting title. Hwangpushed for Squid Game because he knew “it’s a unique show and this game is the essence.”

“The title, Squid Game, together with the eye-catching artwork, really capture interest within our service — especially for audiences who have never watched a Korean show before but are looking for fun things to watch,” the VP of Content continued. “I think we tend to underestimate the curiosity that a lot of our members and audience have. In trying to make it really easy to understand what the show is, we could have made a big mistake. I’m so glad director Hwangsteered us back to Squid Game— it sparks curiosity and captures the story so well.”

Netflix confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday (November 9) that the second season of Squid Game is “in discussions, but not yet confirmed.” Though it hasn't been greenlit just yet, Hwang says he knows where he wants to take the story. "I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when, I cannot tell you now. He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world," he teased.

Are you excited for more Squid Game?