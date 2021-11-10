Terrence J Escapes Home Invasion Attempt, Says Suspects Shot A Gun At Him

Terrence J saved his own life on Wednesday after escaping a home invasion robbery attempt. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the actor/ TV host was pulling into his driveway in Sherman Oaks around 3 AM when a silver Jeep Cherokee pulled up beside him, with four men inside --- one of whom ordered Terrence out of his car.

When Terrence denied their request, he sped off in his car as suspects followed behind him and fired shots at his vehicle. Fortunately, the "Think Like A Man" actor didn't get hit. He was able to flag down California highway patrol which reportedly cause the Jeep to speed off in another direction. Shortly after, Terrence filed an official report for assault with a deadly weapon, and police are currently investigating.