This Louisiana Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State
By Sarah Tate
November 10, 2021
No road trip is complete without a stop at a diner. It's hard to beat a cheeseburger charred on a griddle or an old fashioned breakfast scramble cooked in grease from that morning's bacon.
Love Food recently compiled a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state, including one unique restaurant in Louisiana.
"From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful decor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we've rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."
So which roadside diner was named the best one in Louisiana?
Dodson Roadside Cafe and Creamery
From diner classics like delicious ice cream, Dodson Roadside Cafe and Creamery in Dodson was named the most charming roadside diner in the state. Here's what Love Food had to say about the best roadside diner in Louisiana:
"As the name suggests, Dodson Roadside Cafe and Creamery specializes in ice cream as well as serving up diner fare. Customers describe it as a hidden gem for delicious seafood dishes and amazing hand-cut fries. The food is prepared and served by students with Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge, which helps to rehabilitate addicts. It's unusual all-wooded exterior adds a touch of Wild West charm too."
