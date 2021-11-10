Travel Restrictions In Effect For Downtown Tucson

It's about to be a little bit harder to get around downtown Tucson. There are travel restrictions in place now as crews start to work on building an outdoor holiday ice rink, reported News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Which roads will be affected by the travel restrictions?

Church Avenue between Broadway and Cushing Street will only have one lane of travel in each direction, according to the Department of Transportation and Mobility. The 24-hour restrictions began on Tuesday, November 9th and will remain in effect until Sunday, January 16th, 2022.

Church Avenue between Jackson and Cushing Street will be completely closed from 11:30 each morning until 4:30 p.m. from November 15th until January 11th.

How does this affect your job or downtown shopping?

There shouldn't be much of a change for those working downtown. All businesses, parking lots, and parking garages in the area will remain open during the travel restrictions. However, there will be no metered parking available on Church Avenue.