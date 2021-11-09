Tucson Woman Nearly Dies After Rock Was Thrown Through Windshield

By Ginny Reese

November 9, 2021

A Tucson woman narrowly escaped death after someone threw a rock through the windshield of the car her girlfriend was driving, reported News 4 Tucson KVOA. While traveling on Interstate 10 somewhere between Alvernon Way and Valencia road, someone threw a two and a half pound rock through the front window of the car.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, this is the sixth incident that has happened like this since October 26th. This was by far the most dangerous one.

Ari Mitchell and Sydney Navarro were heading home after working a homecoming game. Mitchell told KVOA that she saw something coming from the media. The next thing she remembered was waking up in the emergency room with 20 stitches.

She said, "They told me I had my orbital bone broke and my jaw."

Navarro wrote about the incident on Facebook. She wrote, "While driving 72 mph our car was struck with a 2.5lbs rock that burst through my windshield impacting Arie in the face."

Check out the images of the incident below.

Last night at roughly 1130pm Arie Fontes and I were victim to a MALICIOUS form of assault while we were driving along...

Posted by Sydney Navarro on Saturday, November 6, 2021

According to a DPS spokesperson, the incidents have been happening between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on that stretch of the interstate. Mitchell said, "If you know who is doing this, turn them in because somebody may get killed because of this."

