Vikings Star Dalvin Cook Faces Serious Accusations

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend during an altercation at his home last year, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday (November 9).

Gracelyn Trimble, 29, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, filed the lawsuit accusing the 26-year-old Pro Bowl running back of committing assault, battery and false imprisonment in the lawsuit, ESPN reports.

Cook's attorney, David Valentini, released a statement in response to the lawsuit claiming Trimble broke into his home and then later attempted to extort millions of dollars from him.

Trimble's lawsuit claims she traveled to Minnesota in 2020 to end her relationship with the running back and get her personal belongings, having gained access to Cook's home by using a garage door opener she had in her possession.

Trimble accused Cook of giving her "a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell," and said she used Mace on the football player before going into his bedroom, grabbing a gun and calling a friend for help, which led to Cook attacking her with a broomstick, according to the lawsuit via ESPN.

Cook, who has not been charged in the incident, maintained his innocence during a press conference on Wednesday (November 10).

"I just want everybody to know I'm the victim in this situation and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time," Cook said via ESPN.

The running back deferred all questions about the lawsuit to his attorney and agent, Zac Hiller, but confirmed he didn't plan to countersue Trimble.

"Like I said, I don't want to go into further details about it," Cook said. "I know that the facts of the situation will come out and clear everything up that y'all are trying to get answers to."