Where Boston Ranks Among 2021 Best Sports Cities
By Jason Hall
November 10, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts is officially the best sports city in America for 2021, according to a recent study.
WalletHub.com compiled a list ranking 392 sports cities across the U.S., which was topped by Beantown with a total score of 52.13, ranking in the top five for each of the big four sports: football (third), basketball (second), baseball (fifth) and hockey (first).
Boston also ranked 21st among best cities for soccer fans.
WalletHub said it compared the cities across more than 50 key metrics to compile its list.
Here's a look at the top-50 best sports cities per WalletHub:
- Boston, MA
- Los Angeles, CA
- New York, NY
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Denver, CO
- Washington, DC
- Dallas, TX
- Chicago, IL
- Miami, FL
- San Francisco, CA
- Atlanta, GA
- Minneapolis, MN
- Detroit, MI
- Houston, TX
- Indianapolis, IN
- Cincinnati, OH
- New Orleans, LA
- Seattle, WA
- Cleveland, OH
- Kansas City, MO
- Buffalo, NY
- Nashville, TN
- Baltimore, MD
- Tampa, FL
- Las Vegas, NV
- Green Bay, WI
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Charlotte, NC
- Clemson, SC
- Orlando, FL
- San Antonio, TX
- West Point, NY
- San Diego, CA
- St. Louis, MO
- Glendale, AZ
- Durham, NC
- Columbus, OH
- Portland, OR
- Fayette, MS
- East Lansing, MI
- Tuscaloosa, AL
- Hanover, NH
- Ann Arbor, MI
- State College, PA
- Buies Creek, NC
- Milwaukke, WI
- Stanford, CA
- Baton Rouge, LA
- Morgantown, WV