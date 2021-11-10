Where Boston Ranks Among 2021 Best Sports Cities

Boston, Massachusetts is officially the best sports city in America for 2021, according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com compiled a list ranking 392 sports cities across the U.S., which was topped by Beantown with a total score of 52.13, ranking in the top five for each of the big four sports: football (third), basketball (second), baseball (fifth) and hockey (first).

Boston also ranked 21st among best cities for soccer fans.

WalletHub said it compared the cities across more than 50 key metrics to compile its list.

Here's a look at the top-50 best sports cities per WalletHub: