Will Smith Breaks His Silence On His 'Raging Jealousy' Of Tupac Shakur

Will Smith has been at the top of his game for most of his life, so fans were surprised when the A- List movie star recently revealed he was jealous of another star. In his new memoir, Will, the actor opened up about how he really use to feel about Tupac Shakur, who was the world's biggest rapper at one point in time --- and best friends with Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Will shared:

"Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined ‘ride or die. In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. Pac was like Harry [Smith’s younger brother] – he triggered the perception of myself as a coward. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that.”