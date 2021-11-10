Will Smith Breaks His Silence On His 'Raging Jealousy' Of Tupac Shakur
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 10, 2021
Will Smith has been at the top of his game for most of his life, so fans were surprised when the A- List movie star recently revealed he was jealous of another star. In his new memoir, Will, the actor opened up about how he really use to feel about Tupac Shakur, who was the world's biggest rapper at one point in time --- and best friends with Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Will shared:
"Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined ‘ride or die. In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. Pac was like Harry [Smith’s younger brother] – he triggered the perception of myself as a coward. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that.”
The candid confession didn't stop there, the King Richard star added:
“If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated… I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”
Will has let fans in on many intimate moments from his personal journey as he made his rounds promoting his first memoir, Will. The rapper/actor has also officially kicked off his book tour, which includes stops in Philly and London, as well as special guests like Queen Latifah and Idris Elba.
Check out Will Smith's new memoir, entitled Will by Will Smith, available now.