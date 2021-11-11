Dave Chappelle And Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis Restaurant

You never know who you are going to see while walking or dining around Minneapolis.

Some restaurant-goers were surprised when they saw Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle dining at the Lotus Restaurant in Loring Park.

In a Facebook post made by Lotus Restaurant, they uploaded two photos. One photo included Bieber smiling with staff members and another photo included staff members crowded around Chappelle. The photo was casually captioned, "Dave Chappelle and Justin Bieber just had a special lunch."

Chappelle was also spotted visiting the Electric Fetus, a record store, where he picked up some vinyl.

In an Instagram post by photographer Mathieu Bitton, it showed Chappelle looking at various albums throughout the record store. Bitton captioned the photos of Chappelle saying,

"Support vinyl everywhere! Had to stop by @electricfetusmplsin Minneapolis before the show at @targetcentermntonight. @prince "Welcome 2 America" and "8:46" by @davechappelle and @amirsulaiman are now available on black vinyl wherever vinyl is sold."

According to WCCO, Chappelle was in Minneapolis because he was filming a Netflix special at the Target Center and Bieber reportedly made an appearance and performed during Chappelle's show.