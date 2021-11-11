Drones Will Soon Be Delivering Medicine To Salt Lake City Homes

One California drone startup company, Zipline, plans to begin delivering medicine and supplies to Salt Lake City homes, reported The Mercury News. The company has used drones to deliver medical supplies to rural clinics in Rwanda and Ghana since 2016. Now, it plans to start delivering in SLC beginning in the spring of 2022.

Zipline general counsel Conor French said in an interview, "We're excited to help move the industry beyond the pilot phase and build something that can ladder towards a large-scale commercial operation."

The drones navigate autonomously by satellite and drop payloads of up to four pounds by parachute. The drones will be able to reach up to about 90 percent of all homes in the Salt Lake City area.

Zipline will work with Intermountain and focus on homebound and immunocompromised patients. Later on, Intermountain plans to use drones to fill everyday prescriptions and to deliver over-the-counter medications to residents.

John Wright, Intermountain's vice president of supply chain and support services said, "We see this as a long-term relationship."

Click here to learn more about the drones.