'Dueling' Water Coaster: Tennessee Waterpark Opening First-Of-Its-Kind Ride

A massive new attraction at a water park in Tennessee will have you asking, "Is it summertime yet?"

Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, just outside of Gatlinburg, knows that nothing says "summer" quite like a trip to a water park. That's why they have announced plans to open a "dueling" water coaster next year, a unique attraction billed as a "first of its kind" ride. According to FOX 17, the coaster will feature two adjacent lanes on a 70 foot tower that simultaneously drops riders three stories into a valley before they soar up a hill into another tube that drops them again and again. Whoever comes out of the other side first is the winner of the "duel."

"Our new water coaster, fitting named, 'The Edge' is going to be a showstopper," said Dave Andrews Soaky Mountain GM. "It will be perched on the edge of our waterpark, and span two football fields in length. It's fusing together WhiteWater's Master Blaster water coaster with their iconic Boomerango. But, we are not adding just one slide, we are doubling it for a dueling thrill!"

The Edge is expected to launch in 2022. For more information Soaky Mountain Waterpark, or to see what other attractions are available, check out the website here.