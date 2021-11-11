Hailey Baldwin opened up about the necessary "open dialogue" she and Justin Bieber share about his sobriety journey. During a recent interview, Baldwin candidly discussed the sometimes "extremely difficult" task of navigating this aspect of her marriage.

"Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult," she shared. "Being like, 'Hey, where are you at with this?' I've had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], 'Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you,' " she explained. "But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that's all I can really ask for."

Baldwin's experience with addiction in her own family helped her be there for Bieber when he needed it. "There's a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad [Stephen Baldwin], but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things," she explained.

"My dad was always really open about [his addiction] and I always appreciated that," Baldwin continued. "I was always really, really close to my dad. ... He was just always, like, extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out."

This isn't the first time Baldwin has spoken about being there for Bieber amid his struggles. The couple appeared on the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith. Baldwin said it was an active choice to remain in her relationship with Bieber during his darkest days.

"I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him," she said. "Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."