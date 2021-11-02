Justin & Hailey Bieber Did Not Speak Due To 'Immature & Stupid' Argument

"There was really one solidified moment where I think it damaged the idea of me for you," Hailey said to Justin.

While Justin Bieber was not speaking to Hailey, the supermodel revealed that she, too, needed to work through her own problems prior to marrying him.

"I remember I called [my mom] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever,'" Hailey Bieber said. "And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, 'It's going to pass, you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you.' But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him."

The couple wound up getting married in September 2018, with Hailey Bieber adding "Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard. ... There were days where I literally was like, 'I don't know if he's going to be OK.' Something really deep down inside of me was like, 'He's going to be through it.' I just didn't know how long it was going to take."

Bieber himself opened up about some of his mental struggles prior to marrying Hailey. "I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world And I just got to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy."

Hailey and Justin Bieber seem to now be doing much better following their earlier struggles in the relationship. In fact, Bieber revealed earlier this year that he had hoped he and Hailey might start a family, but that the supermodel still isn't quite ready, and Justin admits the decision is ultimately up to her. Justin Bieber also released a song "Hailey" earlier this year to honor his wife.