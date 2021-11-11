Here's Why Snoop Dogg Made An Appearance At Chicken Joint Drive-Through

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg never runs out of cool things to do.

On Wednesday, the hip hop legend had fans freaking out as they went to pick up their food at Raising Canes restaurant drive-thru in Fayetteville and saw the star serving customers at the window. Fans quickly took to social media to share their experience. One Tik Toker captured her experience on camera, exclaiming:

"We just went to Canes. Guess who handed us our food! Snoop Dogg!'

The rapper was reportedly in town for a show at JJ’s Live Wednesday night, and could have potentially been filming for Canes’ owner Todd Graves’ television show, Restaurant Recovery.

The star has been keeping busy since the passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, whom he lost in October at the age of 70. Last month, the star honored his late Queen with an emotional tribute during a show in Boston, performing Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”

Snoop's epic drive-thru moment comes just months after he announced that he'd be taking the stage during the 2022 Super Bowl Half-Time show alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige & Eminem. During a recent interview on the Breakfast Club, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper opened up about ending his longtime feud with Eminem before they take the stage together during the show, sharing:

"Man, I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip-hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him. We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other. I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."

Check out more moments from Snoop's work day at Cane's below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices