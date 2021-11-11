Here's Why Snoop Dogg Made An Appearance At Chicken Joint Drive-Through
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 11, 2021
Snoop Dogg never runs out of cool things to do.
On Wednesday, the hip hop legend had fans freaking out as they went to pick up their food at Raising Canes restaurant drive-thru in Fayetteville and saw the star serving customers at the window. Fans quickly took to social media to share their experience. One Tik Toker captured her experience on camera, exclaiming:
"We just went to Canes. Guess who handed us our food! Snoop Dogg!'
@bellenashh
im sorry what♬ original sound - bellenash
The rapper was reportedly in town for a show at JJ’s Live Wednesday night, and could have potentially been filming for Canes’ owner Todd Graves’ television show, Restaurant Recovery.
my sister seeing snoop dogg at Cane’s today was the last thing i expected on my 2021 timeline pic.twitter.com/zgI5oitRBw— magic fetus (@lactose_girl_) November 10, 2021
The star has been keeping busy since the passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, whom he lost in October at the age of 70. Last month, the star honored his late Queen with an emotional tribute during a show in Boston, performing Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”
Snoop's epic drive-thru moment comes just months after he announced that he'd be taking the stage during the 2022 Super Bowl Half-Time show alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige & Eminem. During a recent interview on the Breakfast Club, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper opened up about ending his longtime feud with Eminem before they take the stage together during the show, sharing:
"Man, I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip-hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him. We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other. I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."
Check out more moments from Snoop's work day at Cane's below.
Bruh my sister met Snoop at a Canes in Arkansas of all places lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/0wArdiIK6E— 0fficial🧙♂️||(220-189) and (6-2)| (@OfficiaIwizard) November 11, 2021
Snoop be doing anything. Bruh just took my order at canes…in Arkansas. #SnoopDogg #SteelerNation pic.twitter.com/WX7jmSDBqm— Ayden Owens (@Ayden_Owens) November 11, 2021