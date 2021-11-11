Houston Rockets Postpone 'Travis Scott Day' Following Astroworld Tragedy

The Houston Rockets have decided to postpone "Travis Scott Day" after the Astroworld tragedy, reported CBS Sports. "Travis Scott Day" is a promotion designed to celebrate the rapper, who is from Houston.

The Rockets had their first home game since the tragedy this week. Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons would have been the night to celebrate the rapper.

Gretchen Sheirr, Rockets president of business operations, said that the "unfortunate timing" is the primary reason for postponing. Sheirr said:

"After what was a horrific tragedy last week, we felt it would have been insensitive and not the right time for us to move forward. Tonight, we'll honor victims with a moment of silence to help our community heal."

The team has not yet rescheduled another game to hold "Travis Scott Day."

Rockets players Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jalen Green both told The Undefeated that they probably would have been at Astroworld if they hadn't been traveling. Martin Jr. said:

"It was tough to hear. I know Travis is a big part of Houston, and with sports he reps our team and our city. It's just tough to hear about an event like that. He is trying to give back to our city and he has a tragic event like that. I just send my condolences to the family and things like that.