Jack White Plans To Release Two New Albums In 2022
By Katrina Nattress
November 11, 2021
After releasing his first single in three years last month, Jack White has announced that he's prepping not one, but two new albums, and both are set to arrive in less than a year.
The singer-songwriter's been working on both projects, Fear of Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, for a few years now. According to a press release, the albums are “defined by different inspirations, different themes, different moods.” Fear of the Dawn also includes an interesting feature: Q-Tip will be included on the track “Hi-De-Ho.”
In addition to the album news, White also shared a video for "Taking Me Back," which is the opening track on Fear of Dawn. Another version of the song, "Taking Me Back (Gently)," serves as the closer on Entering Heaven Alive.
Fear of Dawn is set for an April 8, 2022 release and Entering Heaven Alive arrives on July 22, 2022.
Watch the "Taking Me Back" video above and see both albums' track listings below.
Fear of the Dawn
01 Taking Me Back
02 Fear of the Dawn
03 The White Raven
04 Hi-De-Ho [ft. Q-Tip]
05 Eosophobia
06 Into the Twilight
07 Dusk
08 What’s the Trick?
09 That Was Then (This Is Now)
10 Eosophobia (Reprise)
11 Morning, Noon and Night
12 Shedding My Velvet
Entering Heaven Alive
01 A Tip From You to Me
02 All Along the Way
03 Help Me Along
04 Love Is Selfish
05 I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)
06 Queen of the Bees
07 A Tree on Fire From Within
08 If I Die Tomorrow
09 Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone
10 A Madman From Manhattan
11 Taking Me Back (Gently)