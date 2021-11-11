After releasing his first single in three years last month, Jack White has announced that he's prepping not one, but two new albums, and both are set to arrive in less than a year.

The singer-songwriter's been working on both projects, Fear of Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, for a few years now. According to a press release, the albums are “defined by different inspirations, different themes, different moods.” Fear of the Dawn also includes an interesting feature: Q-Tip will be included on the track “Hi-De-Ho.”

In addition to the album news, White also shared a video for "Taking Me Back," which is the opening track on Fear of Dawn. Another version of the song, "Taking Me Back (Gently)," serves as the closer on Entering Heaven Alive.

Fear of Dawn is set for an April 8, 2022 release and Entering Heaven Alive arrives on July 22, 2022.

Watch the "Taking Me Back" video above and see both albums' track listings below.

Fear of the Dawn

01 Taking Me Back

02 Fear of the Dawn

03 The White Raven

04 Hi-De-Ho [ft. Q-Tip]

05 Eosophobia

06 Into the Twilight

07 Dusk

08 What’s the Trick?

09 That Was Then (This Is Now)

10 Eosophobia (Reprise)

11 Morning, Noon and Night

12 Shedding My Velvet

Entering Heaven Alive

01 A Tip From You to Me

02 All Along the Way

03 Help Me Along

04 Love Is Selfish

05 I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

06 Queen of the Bees

07 A Tree on Fire From Within

08 If I Die Tomorrow

09 Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10 A Madman From Manhattan

11 Taking Me Back (Gently)