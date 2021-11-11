Jay-Z Scores A Huge Win In Cologne Lawsuit

Jay-Z has yet another win under his belt.

On Wednesday, the hip hop mogul was all smiles leaving a New York City courtroom after a judge ruled that he didn’t breach his contract in his endorsement deal with Parlux Fragrances and Gold by Jay Z fragrance line. Reports say that the court's recent ruling will to avoid the $67 million in damages that Parlux was originally seeking.

Hov was sued by the fragrance company after they claimed he breached an endorsement deal for a “Gold Jay-Z” cologne brand by failing to properly promote it. However, Jay countersued the brand for $6 million in royalties, saying that he fulfilled his obligations under the agreement despite numerous missteps from Parlux that threatened to damage his personal brand.

After the verdict was read aloud in court, Justice Andrew Borrok said to an attorney for Parlux:

"You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case. You're excused."