Jimmie Allen Shares Sweet Tribute To His Wife After Emotional CMA Award Win

Jimmie Allen celebrated some incredible moments at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 10). He rocked his performance of “Freedom Was A Highway” (solo from his usual duet partner Brad Paisley), and delivered an emotional acceptance speech when he took home the award for New Artist of the Year.

There’s no doubt that the country artist has accomplished a lot in his career so far, and he credits his wife for being “my rock” along the way. Allen took to Instagram on Thursday (November 11) with a heartfelt message to her, captioning photos from the awards show:

“It felt great to have my beautiful wife with me last night. She’s been my rock during this crazy journey. People ask what keeps me grounded, well it’s her. I’m gone a lot but her love and support never changes. I’m so thankful to have her in my life. Wouldn’t be here without her. It’s her love and support that keeps me focused and motivated on days where exhaustion is overwhelming. 🖤”

Naturally, fans gushed over the adorable post in the comments. Many congratulated Allen on his CMA Awards win and complimented his “beautiful” and “stunning” wife. See Allen’s post here: