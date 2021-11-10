Jimmie Allen Gives A Vibrant Performance At The 2021 CMA Awards

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown also took the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night. Jennifer Hudson made her CMA Awards debut performing an Aretha Franklin classic alongside Stapleton, who had a huge night of his own. The "Starting Over" singer rook home the awards for Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Single of the Year among his five nominations.

For more CMA goodness, check out the full list of winners and nominees from the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards here.