Jimmie Allen Gives A Vibrant Performance At The 2021 CMA Awards
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 11, 2021
Jimmie Allen took the stage at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night, performing his single "Freedom Was A Highway" with Brad Paisley. Host Luke Bryan introduced the star, who took home the award for New Artist of the year at this year's CMAs, sharing:
"I love this next performer, who's enjoyed a new baby, and a new hit this year. His wife helped at least with the baby making part."
.@JimmieAllen is bringing ALL the moves to the 2021 #CMAAwards! 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/Aa6A8sQJvl— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 11, 2021
Before taking the stage to perform his hit record, Allen gave an emotional speech as he accepted the award for New Artist of the Year. The star also made history with his win, making him the first African American to win and be nominated in the category since Darius Rucker in 2010.
We are crying with you @JimmieAllen!! Your hard work is paying off!! Congrats to the New Artist Of The Year! 🏆❤️ #CMAAwards pic.twitter.com/84kxt9Dgp5— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 11, 2021
Allen's big win comes just days after the star danced his last dance on ABC's Dancing With The Stars after going up against Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee in Salsa dance-off against on Janet Jackson night.
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown also took the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night. Jennifer Hudson made her CMA Awards debut performing an Aretha Franklin classic alongside Stapleton, who had a huge night of his own. The "Starting Over" singer rook home the awards for Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Single of the Year among his five nominations.
For more CMA goodness, check out the full list of winners and nominees from the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards here.