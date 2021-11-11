Juice WRLD Exposes His Darkest Thoughts On Posthumous Single 'Already Dead'
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 12, 2021
The first single from Juice WRLD's second posthumous album Fighting Demons, entitled "Already Dead" was released on Friday, giving fans a deeper look into the late rapper's heavy state of mind. On the highly anticipated track, the Chicago born star rapped:
"You can see the pain in my laugh (Yeah, yeah). Demons comin' back from the past (Yeah, yeah). Feelin' like I'm 'bout to relapse. Voices in my head. All I can hear them say (Yeah, yeah). Is everyone wants me dead (Yeah, yeah). B****, I'm already dead (Yeah, yeah). I've been dead for years."
Juice WRLD's mother Carmela Wallace spoke about her late son's upcoming projects in a statement, saying:
“There was nothing Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world. He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight.
Fighting Demons is the follow-up project to Juice WRLD's first posthumous album Legend's Never Die. News of the star's upcoming album and new single comes just weeks after HBO announced the official date for Juice WRLD: Into The Abbys -- an intimate look at the life and career of a young star, gone too soon.
Fighting Demons is available for streaming on December 10th. Check out "Already Dead" above and catch Juice WRLD: Into The Abbys premiering December 16th on HBO.