HBO Reveals Release Date For DMX, Juice WRLD & More Music Documentaries

"Directed by Christopher Frierson, focuses on a year in the life of rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons as he is released from prison in early 2019 and attempts to rebuild his career in the music industry and reconnect with family and fans. Unfolding in cinéma vérité style and with unfettered access, the film bears witness to a man searching for reinvention and redemption, striving to stay true to himself while reestablishing his roles as a father, an artist and an icon.”

As for Juice WRLD: Into the Abbys , the network shared that the personal piece will detail the late rappers struggles to navigate fame, drug use and mental health:

"ABYSS, directed by Tommy Oliver, is an intimate and often eye-opening exploration of the life and all-too-short career of wunderkind rapper Juice WRLD, told primarily though verité, his prolific music making, and his freestyles. A dynamic, real-time account of the Chicago native who was already heading for superstardom and streaming supremacy by the time he was 18 courtesy of his breakout hit, “Lucid Dreams,” the film includes a wealth of never-before-seen footage, unreleased music, and dozens of industry interviews as it details Juice WRLD’s struggles to navigate his meteoric rise to fame, his drug use, and mental health issues.”

Juice WRLD passed away from an accidental overdose in December 2019, while hip hop legend DMX died of a heart attack in April of this year.

Catch DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, slated to drop on November 25th and Juice WRLD's Into the Abbys premiering December 16th on HBO.