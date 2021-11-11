Kid Cudi's Breathtaking CFDA Fashion Awards Look Has Everyone Talking

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kid Cudi never disappoints when it comes to his fashion choices. Whether they're deemed fashionable or faux paus, his ensembles always get the people going. On Wednesday, the rapper hit the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards, rocking an all White, lace, wedding dress by American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz’s ERL label. Cudi added his avant-garde twist to the mix, by adding a tuxedo jacket, gloves, matching sneakers, and a Black Jesus piece.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Photo: FilmMagic

When asked what it was like working with the eclectic designer, Cudi shared:

"I trust this man so I was down to take it wherever his mind went."

Linnetz, who is also the man behind ASAP Rocky's colorful, thrifted quilt number from the 2021 MET Gala, opened up about working alongside Cudi to create the look, telling People:

"I just out of the blue sent him a text of a wedding dress. I was like, 'Will you be my bride?'"
2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Photo: FilmMagic

The iconic red carpet moment comes days after the star dropped his documentary "A Man Named Scott" follows the rise of the rapper --- real name is Scott Mescudi --- starting with the release of his 2009 debut project, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. In the doc, Cudi opened up about everything from anxiety to contemplating suicide in 2016. He shared in a clip:

“I had just started using [cocaine] again, not happy with myself that I allowed myself to go back to that after all these years. I was just really ashamed. I was suicidal, and I was at a place where I was trying to plan it. And I knew that if I didn’t go get help, that something woulda happened … I just had to get my s – – t together.”

Fortunately, Cudi is in a great place personally and professionally these days. The star recently joined Jay-Z on the star-studded soundtrack for Netflix's The Harder They Fall.

See Cudi's breathtaking look above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices