Kid Cudi's Breathtaking CFDA Fashion Awards Look Has Everyone Talking
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 11, 2021
Kid Cudi never disappoints when it comes to his fashion choices. Whether they're deemed fashionable or faux paus, his ensembles always get the people going. On Wednesday, the rapper hit the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards, rocking an all White, lace, wedding dress by American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz’s ERL label. Cudi added his avant-garde twist to the mix, by adding a tuxedo jacket, gloves, matching sneakers, and a Black Jesus piece.
When asked what it was like working with the eclectic designer, Cudi shared:
"I trust this man so I was down to take it wherever his mind went."
Linnetz, who is also the man behind ASAP Rocky's colorful, thrifted quilt number from the 2021 MET Gala, opened up about working alongside Cudi to create the look, telling People:
"I just out of the blue sent him a text of a wedding dress. I was like, 'Will you be my bride?'"
The iconic red carpet moment comes days after the star dropped his documentary "A Man Named Scott" follows the rise of the rapper --- real name is Scott Mescudi --- starting with the release of his 2009 debut project, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. In the doc, Cudi opened up about everything from anxiety to contemplating suicide in 2016. He shared in a clip:
“I had just started using [cocaine] again, not happy with myself that I allowed myself to go back to that after all these years. I was just really ashamed. I was suicidal, and I was at a place where I was trying to plan it. And I knew that if I didn’t go get help, that something woulda happened … I just had to get my s – – t together.”
Fortunately, Cudi is in a great place personally and professionally these days. The star recently joined Jay-Z on the star-studded soundtrack for Netflix's The Harder They Fall.
Are you ready for The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and Deon Cole? November 3. pic.twitter.com/rr6grb4goB— Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2021
See Cudi's breathtaking look above.