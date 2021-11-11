Nirvana's 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Nevermind' Is Full Of Bonus Material

On September 24, 1991, the trajectory of rock music – as well as the lives of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl would change forever. Nirvana released their sophomore LP, Nevermind, filled with angst-riddled tracks that spoke to both their generation, and all the ones that followed, and topped off with a naked baby reaching for a floating dollar bill on the cover.

30 years later and Nevermind is still considered a masterpiece. With hit singles such as "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come As You Are," as well as Cobain's pointed lyrics higlighting social commentary within tracks such as "In Bloom" and "Polly," the album not only holds up, but continues to be revolutionary.

In celebration of the record's 30th anniversary, Nirvana is reissuing Nevermind and remastering the original analog tapes. Within the reissue includes super deluxe editions featuring foru complete live shows from Nirvana's ascension. Among them includes Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands, which had been recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at Paradiso, Live in Del Mar, California from December 28, 1991 at the Pat O'Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Live in Melbourne, Australia from February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda, and Live in Tokyo, Japan on February 19, 1992 at the Nakano Sunplaza.

Vinyl versions of the reissue will include eight LPs, as well as a 7 inch A-side that includes "Endless, Nameless," and B-side "Even In His Youth" and "Aneurysm." Additionally, the release sees Nirvana's Live in Amsterdam complete concert video entirely remastered on Blu-Ray. Novoselic, who had been the band's bass player, first teased the release over the summer in an interview with Uncut.

As the band celebrates the release of Nevermind 30 years ago, Spencer Elden, the man who had been on the record's cover as a baby, is currently embroiled in a legal battle with them. Elden has claimed that his image was exploited by the band, and is seeking $150,000 from each defendnat, which includes Cobain's estate, Grohl and Novoselic, as well as the band's record label, for allegedly producing, possessing, and advertising "commercial child ponography depicting Spencer."

Grohl eventually addressed the battle, saying in an interview with Vulture, "I don't know that I can speak on it because I haven't spent too much time thinking about it. I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That's all I'll say."

To get into the "teen spirit" of Nevermind's 30th anniversary, stream the record via iHeartRadio here.