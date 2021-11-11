Phoebe Bridgers Says She 'Got Teary' While Collaborating With Taylor Swift

By Katrina Nattress

November 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is dropping her re-recorded version of Red tomorrow (November 12), and fans aren't the only ones getting emotional about it. During a recent chat with Billboard, Phoebe Bridgers recalled getting "teary" while recording her part for Red (Taylor's Version).

“It’s just been a dream,” she gushed. “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn't be more excited.”

Bridgers contributed vocals to "Nothing New," a song from the vault that didn't make it onto the original version of Red in 2012.

“I think that she is an incredible businessperson and an incredible writer,” the singer-songwriter continued. “What she's been able to build just from writing adeptly from a young age is insane.”

Swift is in the process of re-recording her first six albums, which were originally released on Big Machine Records, to retain the rights to her masters. Last April she dropped Fearless (Taylor's Version) to much praise.

"It's really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians," Bridgers said of Swift's re-recording project. “I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now,’ and the fact that she just has always wanted more from the world -- like, 'No, no, no, f**k you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ -- is the coolest."

Red (Taylor's Version) also features collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Foster The People's Mark Foster.

Phoebe BridgersTaylor Swift
