Scary Spice Has Disparaging Remarks For Top WWE Star

By Jason Hall

November 11, 2021

'A Brutally Honest Evening With Mel B' At The Savoy Theatre
Photo: Getty Images

Melanie 'Mel B' Brown, best known as 'Scary Spice' as part of the Spice Girls, is apparently a fan of WWE, but not former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

The English singer attended WWE's live event at the AO Arena in Manchester on Wednesday (November 10) and was critical of Zayn, a villain character, running away from his opponent, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, during most of their triple threat title match, which also featured rising star Bron Breakker.

After the match, Zayn claimed that Brown didn't mince words with him.

"Scary Spice just called me a p***y," he tweeted.

Brown acknowledged the verbal spat, responding to Zayn's initial tweet by quote-tweeting, "Damn right! Because you were one."

Brown appeared to have better interactions with other WWE stars backstage as she posed for pictures alongside SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

"People of the world! Spice up your life," Banks tweeted, referencing the Spice Girls' hit song, along with two photos next to the singer. "Thank you #WWEManchester."

Brown held the SmackDown Women's Championship in her photo alongside Flair, who also referenced 'Spice Up Your Life' in the photo shared to her Instagram story.

WWE will return to the U.S. for its live taping of SmackDown on Friday (November 12) in Norfolk, Virginia.

