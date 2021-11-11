Scary Spice Has Disparaging Remarks For Top WWE Star

Melanie 'Mel B' Brown, best known as 'Scary Spice' as part of the Spice Girls, is apparently a fan of WWE, but not former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

The English singer attended WWE's live event at the AO Arena in Manchester on Wednesday (November 10) and was critical of Zayn, a villain character, running away from his opponent, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, during most of their triple threat title match, which also featured rising star Bron Breakker.

After the match, Zayn claimed that Brown didn't mince words with him.

"Scary Spice just called me a p***y," he tweeted.

Brown acknowledged the verbal spat, responding to Zayn's initial tweet by quote-tweeting, "Damn right! Because you were one."