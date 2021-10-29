WWE Is Hiring Shorter Referees For A Specific Reason: Report

WWE has reportedly been intentionally hiring shorter referees in order to make their superstars look taller.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer pointed out that WWE has "a new directive when it comes [to] hiring [a] referee: they should be shorter to make the talent look taller."

WrestlingInc.com points out that at three of WWE's current main roster officials have been billed at heights under 6-feet: Charles Robinson was listed at 5'6; Jason Ayers was billed at 5'9 while wrestling on the independent scene; and Jessika Carr -- the company's first full-time referee -- was billed at 5'8 inches when she wrestled prior to being hired by the company as an official.

Earlier this year, WWE was reported to be targeting younger and larger talent in its recruitment for its developmental brand, NXT, prior to its eventual rebranding to NXT 2.0 in September.

In recent years, the company had targeted established wrestlers from the independent scene, as well as a specific focus on cruiserweights (205 lbs of less) competing both in NXT and in its Cruiserweight Classic tournament, which eventually led to its 205 Live program.

The decision to change the format of NXT came months after the show was moved from Wednesday to Tuesday nights after competing directly with All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite flagship program.