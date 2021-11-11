YUNGBLUD Turns Clapback Phrase Into A Charitable T-Shirt

Last week, YUNGBLUD clapped back at Twitter allegations that he faked playing guitar during a recent show.

"you are a bully who wants a little ounce of attention," he replied at the time. "don’t include me in your bulls**t. this community’s about love. go plant a tree and stop talking bollocks."

Now, he's printing t-shirts adorned with the phrase "go plant a tree and stop talking bollocks," and a tree will actually be planted for every shirt sold thanks to the non-profit One Tree Planted.

“There’s a lot of hate going on on the internet right now, unnecessarily, and we ain’t about hate in this camp, we are all about spreading love to as many people as you can and encouraging people to be themselves," YUNGBLUD said in a video. "My new favorite expression is ‘stop talking bollocks, plant a tree,’ so I’m putting it on a t-shirt."

The shirts are black with red puff paint font on the front and a happy tree on the back. They're for sale now through YUNGBLUD's online store and will be available until November 15 at 10pm PST.

Check out his post and see what the shirts look like below.