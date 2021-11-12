Cleveland Ranks As The Most Stressful City In Ohio To Buy A House

By Kelly Fisher

November 12, 2021

Sold Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and House
Photo: Getty Images

Buying a new home is an exciting and stressful process, and it can be worse depending on where you live.

HouseFresh used the TensiStrength tool to determine the most stressful cities to buy a home in the U.S., reporting that studies have shown that the stress of house hunting often beats the stress of getting married, getting divorced, having a baby, and other major life events. The report notes:

“Psychoanalyst Ronnie Greenberg calls the home “a matrix of safety”. A roof over your head, a familiar space, a payment structure that you understand (even if it’s a struggle). No matter how much you detest your apartment or how much you love your new place, moving is still a leap into the unknown. If that move also involves buying, you can add massive financial commitment to the mix of feelings you’re going through.”

HouseFresh found that the average stress level for home-buyers in the U.S. is 47.3%, and the most stressful city to buy a house in Ohio barely beats that: Cleveland comes in at 49%, according to HouseFresh. See the full report — including the least stressful cities to buy a house, tips to minimize stress, and more — here.

